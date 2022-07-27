|
27.07.2022 16:10:00
Roku Should Bounce Back From a Tough-Luck Tuesday
When it rains it pours, and for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Tuesday was a bit of a deluge. Shares of the streaming video pioneer fell 8% as a pair of uninspiring analyst updates came out. Roku's bad situation was made worse by a report of a potential acquisition that doesn't include Roku but could have market implications. Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino downgraded the stock from peer perform to underperform. Aaron Kessler at Raymond James initiated coverage of Roku with a neutral market perform rating, raising near-term concerns. Adding more uncertainty into the mix, Protocol leans on three unnamed sources claiming that Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is considering a buyout of Vizio (NYSE: VZIO). What does this all mean? Let's break it all down.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
