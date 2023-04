Roku Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were decimated in 2022, this year is shaping up to be a revival of sorts. Investor optimism toward the company is rising, as is the stock price, which is up 51% so far in 2023. The thinking might be that the worst days for Roku are a thing of the past. To get a better understanding of this streaming stock, investors should take a closer look at both the bull and the bear cases. This information will be critical to making an informed investing decision. Amid a softer macroeconomic environment, a situation worsened by high inflation and rising interest rates, Roku still posted solid gains in key metrics. The company grew its active accounts 16% in 2022 to 70 million, hours streamed jumped 20% to 87.4 billion, and average revenue per user was up 2% year over year in the fourth quarter. These are healthy increases, despite what has been an unfavorable industry and economic backdrop. Once the market bounces back, the belief is that Roku should get a boost, too.