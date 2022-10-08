|
08.10.2022 15:07:00
Roku Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Constrained supply chains, coupled with unprecedented government stimulus to help the economy through the pandemic, have led to record inflation in the U.S. To fight this situation, the Federal Reserve has gone on a tightening path, aggressively hiking interest rates. The result has been market turmoil. In particular, growth tech stocks, such as Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), have gotten absolutely obliterated. The leading streaming platform's share price is trading at low levels it hasn't been at in over three years. So what gives? Let's take a look at both the bull and bear cases for Roku, which should help investors learn about the business. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!