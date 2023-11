Roku Stock: Headed to $101?

Saying Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock had a good last week would be a massive understatement. Shares surged more than 50%, fueled by the company's better-than-expected third-quarter update and management's upbeat view for its business headed into the holidays.Following the report, analysts have rushed to upgrade their 12-month price targets for the growth stock. One of the most bullish updates came from DA Davidson. The investment banking firm increased its 12-month price target for the stock by $11 to $101.Let's see why DA Davidson's Tom Forte is so bullish on the stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel