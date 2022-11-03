Roku Stock After Earnings: More Trouble Ahead or Buy The Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Online streaming hardware maker and platform operator Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) just reported third quarter results, and there were some favorable numbers (solid user growth, decent revenues) but a clear weakening in the value of the ads on the platform. At the same time, it continues to generate negative free cash flow. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro take a closer look at the results, and discuss whether these are temporary challenges, or more long-term worries. *Stock prices used were the after-hours prices of Nov. 2, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 2, 2022.Continue reading