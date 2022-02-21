|
Roku Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?
Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock was down 21% on the day following the release of its fourth-quarter earnings. Roku has been down 68% in the last six months, looking back a bit further. The company thrived at the pandemic's onset while millions of folks were stuck at home and streaming content became a more popular pastime.As economies reopen, the coronavirus pandemic goes from a tailwind to a headwind for Roku. Customer demand remains high while supply-chain shortages are creating an imbalance. Let's consider the company's short-term troubles along with its long-term prospects and determine if the stock is a buy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
