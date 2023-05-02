|
02.05.2023 11:45:00
Roku Stock Delivered Mixed Results After Earnings: Is It Time to Buy?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) delivered mixed results following its earnings report. The advertising and streaming leader continues to grow in popularity, and audiences continue to spend more time on the platform. But amid an ad market slump, revenue growth has slowed dramatically, and losses continue to mount.The question for investors now is whether the slowing revenue growth is enough to derail Roku's long-term growth story. Here's a closer look at the potential impact on the company moving forward.Roku's latest report offered news that could affirm either the bull or bear case for its stock. Revenue of $741 million grew 1% versus year-ago levels. An 18% surge in device revenue compensated for a 1% decline in platform revenue as the advertising market continued to struggle. It also represented further slowing from the 13% revenue growth in 2022 and a 55% revenue increase in 2021.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
