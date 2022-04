Roku Stock Down Big Today: Is It Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was another down day for streaming-leader Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Despite a new agreement with Lions Gate Entertainment that will give Roku users exclusive access to theatrical releases from the movie studio, investors continued to sell streaming stocks over weakening subscriber trends.Still, the deal with Lionsgate highlights the value that The Roku Channel's 80 million viewers bring to content owners. Roku has fallen 80% from it's all-time high -- is the stock a buy?While some of the drop can be blamed on negative sentiment in the market overall, streaming stocks are deeply out of favor with investors right now. You can blame Netflix's disappointing subscriber numbers -- the leading streaming service reported a decline of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. Continue reading