Roku Stock Drops After Earnings: An Opportunity?

In this video, I will go over Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) first-quarter earnings report, which was better than what the stock's reaction might suggest. Is this an opportunity to make money in the long run?*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 25, 2024. The video was published on April 26, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel