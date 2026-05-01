Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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01.05.2026 14:06:00
Roku Stock Earns Another Rally When It Needed It the Most
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is on a roll. Shares of the streaming video pioneer rose 23% in April, soaring 71% over the past year. It's kicking off May with a strong start, moving higher after Thursday's close with blowout first-quarter results.The top dog in turning TVs into an ocean of on-demand opportunities launched the industry's first streaming player 18 years ago. Today, it serves more than 100 million homes worldwide, and entertainment-hungry viewers spend an average of four to five hours a day on the platform. A buoyant stock needed a buoyant report. Roku delivered for its shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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