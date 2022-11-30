|
30.11.2022 12:06:00
Roku Stock Gets Downgraded. Is This Analyst Right?
Long-time Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock bull from KeyBanc Capital Markets, Justin Patterson, isn't so optimistic these days. The analyst lowered his rating on the stock this week, changing it from sector overweight to sector weight -- ratings that are similar to buy and hold, respectively. In addition, the analyst removed its 12-month $72 price target. The move comes after shares have been crushed this year, falling more than 75% as of this writing.What's behind the analyst's more pessimistic outlook for the company? It boils down to the company simply not performing as well as expected, he explains. In other words, there are indications that the company may be losing market share in the important connected TV market instead of gaining market share.But is the analyst right? Or is he pulling the plug at the exact time the stock is becoming attractive?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!