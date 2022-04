Roku Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough earnings season for streaming service stocks, and it's now time for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to step up with its fresh financials. The pioneer of streaming video on TV will offer up its first-quarter results shortly after Thursday's market close. Media stocks in general have been sinking since Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shocked the world with a sequential decline in streaming accounts worldwide. Will Roku buck the trend? The stock has plummeted 81% since peaking last summer through Tuesday's close. Roku opened lower on Wednesday following an analyst lowering his price target and news that a pair of cable giants were joining forces to launch a rival to Roku's operating system for smart TVs. There's a lot going on heading into a critical report for Roku.