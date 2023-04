Roku Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's showtime for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The company behind the country's leading streaming video operating system for TVs will step up with its first-quarter results shortly after the market close on Wednesday. The stock is up 52% since hitting a four-year low in December, but it doesn't mean that expectations are high heading into the telltale report. Analysts see revenue of $707.9 million for the first three months of 2023, a 3.5% decline from where it was a year ago. It would be the first time that Roku delivers a year-over-year decline in revenue in its six years as a publicly traded company. The bottom line doesn't get any better. Wall Street pros are targeting a quarterly deficit of $1.38 a share, a much larger loss than it delivered a year earlier. It's not a flattering look, but grab the remote. Click away from the pessimism channel. There are some potential silver linings in this week's financial update. Continue reading