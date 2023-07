Roku Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Earnings season is here, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shareholders have every right to be tense. The stock has been a big winner in 2023 -- up 77% year to date through Monday's close -- so it will need to justify that surge by delivering a blowout second-quarter performance. It reports its results for the period shortly after Thursday's market close. Roku has delivered on the earnings stage so far this year. It posted better-than-expected results last time, even if the stock rose a mere 1% on the news. The shares surged by 11% following its well-received fourth-quarter report in mid-February. Other positive developments that could juice the shares include a potential rebound in ad revenue and some more color on its new partnership with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), which allows the e-commerce platform's third-party merchants to place interactive ads on the streaming hub. Stay close, and keep watching. Roku has a lot to prove this week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel