Roku Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

We are in the thick of earnings season, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of the hundreds of widely followed companies delivering quarterly updates this week. The company behind North America's leading TV streaming operating system will report its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's market close. A lot will be riding on its performance.Roku shares have soared 60% since the company delivered blowout third-quarter results three months ago. All of those gains -- and then some -- came in November with the stock's 75% pop that month. Roku stock would go on to inch lower in December and again in January, but the upticks have returned this month ahead of a critical financial update.A lot has been going Roku's way over the past year, explaining why the shares more than doubled in 2023. There were 75.8 million active accounts on Roku's platform by the end of September, a 16% increase over the past year. It has more than double the U.S. market share of its closest competitor.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roku Inc. 81,52 -7,89% Roku Inc.

