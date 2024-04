Roku Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

One stock that should be on the move -- one way or another -- this week is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming video pioneer is reporting fresh financials later this week, and there never seems to be a dull moment when it comes to its volatility. Roku stock more than doubled last year, only to shed 38% of its value so far in 2024.There is no shortage of reasons for Roku to be under pressure this year. Its last quarterly report back in February was disappointing. Walmart's surprising entry into this market through its pending acquisition of Vizio is also rattling the bullish camp.Walmart's $2.3 billion deal for smart TV maker Vizio is surprising. Walmart hasn't had a lot of success in the digital realm beyond the e-commerce options of its physical merchandise. The last time it spent money on a fringe play on digital video -- 2010's deal for Vudu -- it ended badly, with Walmart unloading the service several years later.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel