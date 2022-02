Roku Stock Has Been Slammed: Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were already having a bad year. The growth stock had lost over a third of its value in 2022 alone going into its fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday afternoon.But losses worsened in after-market hours yesterday as investors digested the company's fourth-quarter results, which featured a significant deceleration in growth and a forecast for even slower growth in Q1. The stock fell as much as 23% in after-hours trading on Thursday, putting shares at about $112, or 77% below the stock's 52-week high.Ouch.Continue reading