Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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16.06.2026 01:06:41
Roku Stock Hits a New 52-Week High: Is It a Buy?
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has been soaring in recent days amid rumors of a major acquisition, sending the stock to new heights. On Monday, a deal was formally announced, and the stock fell modestly, closing just under $141, up 30% year to date. Not only has it hit a new 52-week high recently, but it's now trading at levels it hasn't been at in multiple years.Is it likely to rise even higher, or is it too late to buy the streaming stock now that a deal has been announced?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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