Roku Stock Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10X

There's a timeline in which Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a winner. The smart TV pioneer is up 77% since the end of 2022. Rattle the perspective and everything changes.Zoom in: Roku shares tumbled 24% on Friday after posting poorly received fourth-quarter results. Zoom out: The stock has plummeted 85% since peaking three summers ago.There are plenty of starting lines that have kicked off a long way down for Roku shareholders. The stock and its investors deserve better. Creating a long-term story with a happy ending may seem challenging, but it's not out of the question. Roku is still a five-bagger since going public at $14 less than seven years ago. It may take some time, but Roku still has the potential to pop tenfold from here. Let's play out this new happy ending.