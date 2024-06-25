|
25.06.2024 02:25:00
Roku Stock Is Beaten Down Now, but It Could 10x
Streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has been a brutal hold for investors since the stock peaked in 2021. Shares have fallen 89% from their high mark, meaning the stock will have to climb nine times in value for those who bought shares near the top to break even.To say Roku is beaten down could be an understatement.The company must progress in key areas to win back investors, but the stock's decline dramatically overstates the negatives and gives little to no credit for what the business has accomplished in the past few years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
