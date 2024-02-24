|
24.02.2024 19:09:00
Roku Stock Is Crashing: What's Wrong With This Video Streaming Giant?
Technology stocks have been on an absolute tear recently. But these returns have been concentrated in a few mega-cap names and beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. It might not seem like it when looking at the broad market's return charts, but many smaller technology stocks are doing terribly.One stock that has gone through major struggles is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming-TV platform is off 87% from all-time highs, with the stock falling 30% after its latest earnings report earlier this month. Let's try to figure out what went wrong, and whether shares are finally a buy at these bottomed-out prices.
