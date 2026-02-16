Roku Aktie
Roku Stock Is Down 17% This Year. Time to Buy?
Shares of streaming platform specialist Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) popped on Friday following the company's fourth-quarter earnings release. Investors were likely impressed with Roku's strong profitability as the company swung from a loss in the year-ago quarter to a meaningful profit in Q4. Additionally, Roku provided upbeat guidance for both the first quarter of 2026 and for the full year.But despite the stock's sharp gain Friday, the tech company's shares are still down sharply year to date -- down about 17% to be exact. So, is Roku's big year-to-date pullback, even as its business seems to be gaining momentum, a buying opportunity? After all, not only did Roku post strong revenue growth in Q4, but the growth rate even accelerated compared to its recent growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
