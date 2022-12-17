Roku Stock Is Down 80% in 2022. Will That Reverse in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Internet-connected television (CTV) has grown into one of the largest consumer categories over the last decade. With the decline of the cable bundle, many people around the globe are forgoing traditional TV viewing and opting for CTV options instead. Advertising dollars have followed this transition. CTV advertising spending was just $2.8 billion five years ago, but it's projected to approach $44 billion in 2026.Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), a leading CTV company with over 65 million active customers, is working hard to capture a lot of this advertising spend. But with margin deterioration and the technology bear market, Roku's stock has taken a dive in 2022 and is now down 80% since the start of this year. Roku's performance has been a drag for shareholders this year, but will that trend reverse in 2023? Let's take a look. Continue reading