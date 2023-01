Roku Stock Is Down 90% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 could hardly have been worse for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock investors. The streaming video platform shed over 80% of its value compared to a roughly 20% drop in the S&P 500. Shares are down over 90% from their all-time high in mid-2021.Declines of that magnitude usually mean that a business has lost significant earnings power and isn't just going through a temporary growth slowdown. With that major risk in mind, let's take a closer look at whether the stock is worth adding to your portfolio right now.Let's start with the bad news, which isn't trivial around Roku's business. Revenue growth from its core streaming platform has slowed to just 12% in the most recent quarter, and management is projecting declines in the final quarter of 2022.Continue reading