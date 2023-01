Roku Stock Is Down 92% From Its High. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For investors who have held shares of connected-TV (CTV) platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) from its peak -- which includes me -- it's tempting to fixate on its previous high, hoping it regains altitude in 2023. But shareholders should beware of muddying the decision-making waters with the sunk-cost fallacy. That's a term from behavioral economics whereby people are reluctant to make necessary changes after losing money. If it's time to move on from Roku stock, that's true regardless of how much our investment is down.Remember that average investing results are easily achieved by simply buying exchange-traded index funds. Consequently, for investors who pick stocks, the goal should be to do better than average.