10.08.2023 13:30:00
Roku Stock Is Skyrocketing: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Sell
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) skyrocketed after earnings, with the company beating -- admittedly very low -- expectations. Is it a buy? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss what's working for Roku, and what's not looking so great. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 13, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
