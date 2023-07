Roku Stock Just Crushed Wall Street Estimates. Is It Time To Buy?

Few stocks got hit as hard in the tech sell-off as Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).From peak to trough, the streaming stock fell more than 90%, and it wasn't just a slowdown in digital advertising that sank the stock. Management also mistimed a ramp-up in spending, leading to wide losses on the bottom line.However, in line with the broader recovery among tech stocks this year, Roku has bounced back, and the stock gained another leg up in its second-quarter earnings report, climbing 31.4% in Friday's market session.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel