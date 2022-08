Roku Stock Sell-Off: What Wall Street Is Missing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) recently reported its earnings for the second quarter of 2022, and the stock fell over 20% the next day. Ouch. Understandably, investors might be soul searching, trying to figure out what it means and whether Roku's future is still bright.I'm not here to sugarcoat; the quarter was rough. However, there's more to like than what Wall Street's reaction would indicate. Here is what the market is missing.Simply put, Roku fell short almost every which way in Q2. The company's revenue was $764 million for the quarter, $40 million short of Wall Street expectations. The bottom line missed too; GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share (EPS) were minus $0.82, thirteen cents off the mark.Continue reading