Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
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13.06.2026 09:02:01
Roku Stock Skyrocketed on Friday. Investors Should Be Paying Attention.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been something of an enigma for shareholders. Despite being at the top of its game, the stock hasn't gotten the respect it deserves. Yet the company's business is firing on all cylinders. However, investors have started to come around, and the stock has gained 78% over the past year.In the latest move, the stock spiked more than 20% on Friday on reports that the company has been in discussions to be acquired by a major U.S. media company, according to Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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