|
21.01.2022 00:23:13
Roku Stock Was All Over the Board Today -- Is It a Buy?
Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gave investors a vicious case of whiplash today. After initially turning sharply higher and gaining 8%, the stock retreated to just above breakeven.As of this writing, however, shares of the media-streaming technology expert have slipped an additional 5% in after-hours trading, after streaming service Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lowballed subscriber-growth guidance for the first quarter of 2022, aiming for just 2.5 million net new customers. By comparison, the same period of 2021 saw 3.98 million additions. Reported subscriber additions in the fourth quarter stopped at 8.36 million, missing Netflix's own guidance of 8.5 million. As a result, investors are painting all streaming companies with the same brush -- and ditching Roku shares in the process.This all occurred on a day when there were plenty of positive developments for the streaming pioneer, which begs the bigger question, "Is Roku stock a buy?"Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!