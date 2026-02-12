Roku Aktie
WKN DE: A2DW4X / ISIN: US77543R1023
|
12.02.2026 22:52:55
Roku Swings To Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $80.5 million or $0.53 per share, compared to a net loss of $35.5 million or $0.24 per share last year.
Revenues for the quarter were $1.39 billion, compared to $1.20 billion last year.
Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.20 billion, up roughly 18% year-over-year, with total gross profit of $530 million and adjusted EBITDA of $130 million.
For the full year 2026, the company expects total net revenue of $5.500 billion, total gross profit of $2.435 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $635 million.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roku Inc.
|
18.08.25
|Roko vs. Roku: Skeptische Analysten, leichtes Kursminus und die Verwechslungsgefahr (finanzen.at)