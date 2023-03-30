Roku To Reduce Approx. 6% Of Its Workforce

(RTTNews) - Roku, Inc. (ROKU) approved a restructuring plan to lower the company's year-over-year operating expense growth and prioritize projects that it believes will have a higher return on investment. The decision is expected to impact approximately 200 employees, approximately 6% of the company's workforce.

The company estimates that it will incur non-recurring charges of approximately $30 to $35 million in connection with the plan. The company expects that the majority of the restructuring charges will be incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.