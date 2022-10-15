|
15.10.2022 14:39:00
Roku-Wyze Partnership: What Investors Need to Know
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is moving into the smart home space. The company, best known for its eponymous TV services platform, has partnered with Wyze -- maker of connected cameras, video doorbells, and smart light bulbs -- to brand a line of products that will be available exclusively at Walmart.The Roku-branded smart home products share much of Wyze's design DNA, and they are also similarly priced. However, the pitch from the entertainment company Roku is that the smart home products will also integrate with the Roku smart TV platform -- which could be a boon for consumers. But for investors, there are reasons why this partnership deserves closer scrutiny.Roku has had a mixed year. The company generated revenue of $733.7 million in its fiscal first quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts of $718 million. But the company took in $764.4 million for its second quarter, missing analyst expectations of $805.2 million.Continue reading
