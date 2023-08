Roku's Q2 Results Say the Business Model's Math Still Isn't Quite Working

All in all, it was the kind of quarter investors were looking for at Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming service and device maker beat analysts' top- and bottom-line estimates, sending the stock higher following the release of its second-quarter results last Thursday. March's launch of the company's own branded television sets appears to have been well-received, too. When you take a deeper dive into the numbers, though, old concerns are rekindled. Namely, the company is still losing money despite its expanding size. It's not clear when -- or even if -- sales growth will eclipse Roku's costs.Roku lost $107.6 million ($0.76 per share) on sales of $847.2 during the three-month stretch ended in June. All three figures are measurable improvements on year-ago results. Most of the stock's gain since releasing last quarter's numbers, however, is the result of topping revenue estimates of $774.5 million and a projected per-share loss of $1.26. Guidance for the quarter now underway was better than expected as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel