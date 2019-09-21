|
Roland Foods, LLC Initiates A Voluntary Recall Of Roland Red Lumpfish Caviar And Roland Black Lumpfish Caviar Due To Possible Health Risk
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland Foods, LLC of New York, New York is initiating a voluntary recall of its red and black lumpfish caviar products, which were manufactured at Ora ehf in Iceland, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The Red Lumpfish Caviar and Black Lumpfish Caviar, sold in glass jars, were distributed nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors across the United States. The UPC code is located on the back of the label, under the bar code.
The following products are subject to the voluntary recall:
Affected Product
Product Name
Roland® Black Caviar
Roland® Black
Roland® Black Caviar
Roland® Black Caviar
Item #
20002
20004
20020
20040
Batch #
206
J018803, J019622, J020834
226
223
Pack Size
2x48/2 oz
48/2 oz
2x24/3.5 oz
12X12 oz
UPC #s
Item UPC
41224200029
41224200029
41224200203
41224200401
Outside Case UPC
10041224200026
10041224200040
10041224200200
10041224200408
Carton Markings
Product Name
Roland Caviar
Roland Caviar
Roland Caviar
Roland Caviar
Item #
20002
20004
20020
20040
Batch #
206
J018803, J019622, J020834
226
223
UPC #
10041224200026
10041224200040
10041224200200
10041224200408
Other Relevant Info
This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #
This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
Affected Product
Product Name
Roland® Red Caviar
Roland® Red Caviar
Roland® Red Caviar
Roland® Red Caviar
Item #
20202
20204
20220
20240
Batch #
154, 155
J018821, J020767
168
175
Pack Size
2x48/2 oz
48/2 oz
2x24/3.5 oz
12x12 oz
UPC #s
Item UPC
41224202023
41224202023
41224202207
41224202405
Outside Case UPC
10041224202020
10041224202044
10041224202204
10041224202402
Carton Markings
Product Name
Roland Caviar
Roland Caviar
Roland Caviar
Roland Caviar
Item #
20202
20202
20220
20240
Batch #
154, 155
J018821, J020767
168
175
UPC #
10041224202020
10041224202044
10041224202204
10041224202402
Other Relevant Info
This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #
This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
No other sizes or lots of red and black caviar or Roland® products are affected by this voluntary recall.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing found that the product experienced a processing issue.
Production and distribution of the product has been suspended as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.
Consumers can visit our website at www.rolandfoods.com, or contact our 24-Hour Consumer Hotline at 800.221.4030 ext. 222 for further information about this voluntary recall and for further instructions.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roland-foods-llc-initiates-a-voluntary-recall-of-roland-red-lumpfish-caviar-and-roland-black-lumpfish-caviar-due-to-possible-health-risk-300922793.html
SOURCE Roland Foods, LLC
