Rollick's RV, Powersports and Boat Buying Program Marketplace Sees Meaningful Growth in Q3 2020

Rollick Inc., which operates the GoRollick Powersports, RV, and Boat Buying Program Marketplace for Sam's Club, AAA, Progressive Insurance, NADAguides and other large and trusted affinity groups in the U.S., announced today its summary of performance for its GoRollick business unit and key industry insights learned during Q3 2020.

Across the GoRollick family of websites, consumer traffic grew more than 245% YoY. As a result, the GoRollick Marketplace and its participating dealer partners saw a corresponding increase in prospects across all industry verticals, with the RV industry experiencing the greatest lift in interest and prospect activity at more than 300% YoY. Rollick also reported new industry data finding that 17.5% of overall prospects end up purchasing a vehicle, a metric that increased in 2020 through the Rollick Concierge team's efforts to respond to customer requests and set up appointments on behalf of dealers.

Industry insights and trends surfacing during the quarter included:

For powersports dealers using Rollick's SalesDriver product, traffic was up 51% YoY, and affinity member introductions were up 78% YoY.

For RV dealers using Rollick's SalesDriver product, traffic was up 58% YoY, and affinity member introductions were up 175% YoY.

While it's normal for unique visitor-to-introduction conversion rates to decline in the recreation segments during Q3, the conversion rate for RV continues to remain higher than normal.

In Q3 2020, the most popular marine categories searched on the GoRollick platform were pontoon boats (25%), bowrider boats (20%) and fishing boats (14%).

"It's been an exciting year for Rollick and the recreation industry," said Jason Nierman, EVP and Co-Founder at Rollick. "Our results are directly tied to Rollick's expanded investment in affinity and consumer marketing as well as our Facebook Marketplace launch and new affinity partnerships. In addition, we've witnessed significant growth through our content and direct marketing strategy, leading to more in-market introductions for our dealer partners than ever before."

Rollick also attributes its success to bolstering the savings and benefits to GoRollick Buyers, which differentiates the company from the competition and entices its affinity partners to expand the marketing for the program. More specifically, Rollick launched targeted incentive programs during Q3 with two powersports OEMs, which included more than 500 new dealers participating in the GoRollick Marketplace, as well as the industry's largest lender, Synchrony Financial. Early results show meaningful growth for these new partners as they aim to expand their brand recognition with GoRollick audiences and generate incremental vehicle sales and loans respectively.

"The OEM pilot programs on the GoRollick Marketplace resulted in a 3X platform market share shift in the case of a Powersports OEM and a 2.5X lead volume growth in the case a golf car OEM." said Adam Lasker, VP of Consumer Marketing and Analytics at Rollick. "The OEMs received contextual placement within the GoRollick marketplace sites, plus they got to access Rollick's exclusive partner marketing channels, including the ability to display vehicles within Sam's Club locations to generate these results. We look forward to launching more such programs with our more than 80 OEM clients in the future."

To learn more about the GoRollick Marketplace and how Rollick partners with Affinity Partners, OEMs, Dealers, Lenders, Industry Associations, visit Rollick.io.

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, Marine, and industrial equipment industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built a national outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include hundreds of dealers, over 80 manufacturers, and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.

