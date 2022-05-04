Rollink Unveils New Luxury Model of the World’s Slimmest Luggage and Line of Smart Travel Accessories

Following The Innovative Luggage Company's Successful U.S. Debut, Rollink Expands Its Collection of Smart Travel Products with a High-End Collapsible Suitcase Model and Line of Six Clever Organizational Accessories

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its U.S. debut just two months ago, smart luggage brand Rollink expands its collection of innovative travel products with the launch of an enhanced luxury-designed collapsible luggage model, the Flex Aura. The launch comes alongside Rollink's new line of clever travel accessories, offering a wide range of stylish smart travel solutions to those looking for more flexibility in their ever-changing travel needs.

The Flex Aura, available in an elegant range of colors including Dive Blue, Limeade, Lotus and Noir, is a premium travel staple perfect for adventurers seeking an ultra-luxury, yet practical and functional luggage solution. Like Rollink's Flex Vega model, the Flex Aura fits travelers needs while on the go and for efficient storage in tight spaces, with a flexible design that allows it to collapse flat reducing its size by 75 percent to just two inches thick.

The enhanced design of the Flex Aura incorporates new premium features including a compartment built into the front of the shell, perfect for easy access to your laptop and travel documents, an extra pocket inside the suitcase, a built-in magnetic buckle that holds the suitcase when folded, a chic height-adjustable telescopic aluminum handle and two durable silent coated wheels with bearings for durability and smooth gliding. It's also constructed with a durable polycarbonate hard shell and water-resistant fabric, for ultimate protection. Consumers can choose from two practical sizes, including cabin and cabin plus, both of which are TSA standard sized carry-on suitcase, with prices starting at $225.

"Over the years, we've established Rollink as a leading smart luggage company in over 25 countries around the world and have been thrilled to see such positive feedback following our launch in the United States back in March," said Rollink co-founder and CEO, Eyal Azoulay. "We are excited to expand our product line in the U.S. and debut our high-end Flex Aura model to bring more options to our new U.S customers."

Dedicated to creating seamless travel experiences for customers through its innovative, functional products, Rollink has also launched a line of smart travel accessories to help keep travelers organized and comfortable throughout their travels including a hanging water-repellent toiletry bag to store personal care essentials safely, without worrying about spills or damage to your products ($45), a packing cubes set for optimal organization ($45), an ergonomically-design memory foam travel neck pillow providing unparalleled support for relaxing journeys ($45), a travel laundry bag with two separate compartments to easily separate delicates ($30), an aluminum luggage tag designed durably-designed to not fade over time($10), and a TSA approved cable luggage combination lock to keep valuables safe on every journey ($20).

To learn more or to purchase a Rollink suitcase, visit www.rollink.com or www.macys.com.

ABOUT ROLLINK

Rollink is an innovative smart luggage brand known for creating the world's slimmest luggage, designed to give consumers the flexibility they need, when they need it. Co-founded in 2018 by Eyal Azoulay, Rollink allows any consumer to roll with the flow without sacrificing style in the most sustainable way possible. Currently being sold in 25 countries, Rollink is expanding into the U.S. to provide more travelers with a 75 percent thinner than an average suitcase, with the Flex Vega luggage line. Flexibility is at the core of Rollink's design, the suitcases serve those on the go and at home, from better organization and space optimization to consistent convenient travel. To learn more, visit www.rollink.com.

