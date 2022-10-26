NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
26.10.2022 14:04:34

Rollins, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $107.62 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $93.85 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.62 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $729.70 million from $650.20 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $107.62 Mln. vs. $93.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q3): $729.70 Mln vs. $650.20 Mln last year.

