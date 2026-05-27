Rollins Promotes William Harkins To Succeed Resigning Kenneth Krause As CFO

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL), a consumer and commercial services company, announced Wednesday that Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will resign to pursue an opportunity with a company in an unrelated industry, effective June 15, 2026. Krause has agreed to a transition services agreement to advise the Company for an orderly transition.

The Company also announced that William Harkins has been elected Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective June 15, 2026.

Harkins, who succeeds Krause, has over twenty years of extensive financial and accounting leadership experience. He has an exceptional track record of building and leading high-performing teams across a variety of finance functions.

Harkins joined Rollins in March 2025 as Chief Accounting Officer. Prior to joining Rollins, he served as Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller at Mohawk Industries, Inc. He also held leadership positions with Mars, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Co. He began his career in the audit practice of Ernst & Young LLP.