Rollins Rolls in Q1 With Solid Growth

Pest control provider Rollins (NYSE: ROL) reported first-quarter results on Thursday, April 24, that outpaced revenue estimates and matched on adjusted earnings per share expectations. On a cautionary note, Rollins GAAP-based EPS of $0.19 fell just short of analyst estimates of $0.20 but still came in ahead of a $0.18 EPS in 2023's Q1.This quarter underscored the efficacy of Rollins' strategic expansion efforts and it showcased the company's continued focus on operational efficiency. Rollins is setting a tone of robust growth.Analyst source: FactSet via Xignite. EPS = Earnings per share. YOY = Year over year. bps = basis points.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel