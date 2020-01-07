Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Delivers Historic Record Result in 2019

CHICHESTER, England, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Annual sales of 5,152 are the highest in the marque's 116-year history

Sales reflect growth of 25% on 2018's previous record of 4,107

Significant sales growth recorded in all regions worldwide

Cullinan, the brand's new SUV, makes major contribution to sales growth

Black Badge continues to enjoy strong demand, particularly amongst younger clients

Strong demand for Phantom, Wraith, Dawn and Ghost (in its final year of production)

Spectacular Bespoke commissions and Collection Cars reaffirm Rolls-Royce's status as the world's foremost manufacturer of luxury products

Significant new investment in manufacturing plant at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood

50 new jobs created to meet expanded global demand

Record number of Apprenticeship Programme recruits in 2019

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has delivered an historic annual sales record in 2019, with a global performance unequalled in the company's 116-year history. A total of 5,152 cars were delivered to customers in over 50 countries around the world, an increase of 25% on the previous high set in 2018. With these historic results, Rolls-Royce continues to make a meaningful contribution to the overall performance of its shareholder, BMW Group.

Commenting on the results, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: "This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year's sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive. We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25% in 2019. Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network."

Worldwide Sales Growth

Sales grew across all regions during the year, driven by strong customer demand for all Rolls‑Royce models. The company reported significant sales growth in every one of its key global markets.

