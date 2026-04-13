13.04.2026 08:01:06

Rolls-Royce SMR Signs Contract With GBE-N For Delivery Of Small Modular Reactors

(RTTNews) - Rolls-Royce SMR has signed a contract with Great British Energy - Nuclear that paves the way for the design and delivery of the first small modular reactors in the UK. The company said the two-stage contract with GBE-N will enable site-specific design activity and preparations for the site build at Wylfa, as well as allowing Rolls-Royce SMR to order long lead-time equipment from the supply chain.

Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO, Rolls-Royce (RR.L, RRU.DE), said: "Rolls-Royce SMR now has multiple commitments in Europe and is well placed to become a market leader globally. As activity ramps up in the UK and in the Czech Republic, these projects are already generating returns."

At last close, shares of Rolls-Royce were trading at 1,265.20 pence.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht krädtig an
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen