RollWorks Launches Journey Events for HubSpot, Continuing to Unite B2B Organizations' Critical Go-To-Market Touchpoints

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced the launch of Journey Events for HubSpot®, delivering consolidated account-level visibility—all within the HubSpot interface—to enable B2B organizations to understand what activities are working to drive accounts through the stages of the buying journey, and which activities need to be further optimized.

"Being able to see each and every marketing and sales activity that's driving account progression is huge."

RollWorks' latest product roll-out ensures B2B marketers now have an easy, automated way to give their sales teams centralized insight into the disparate data points comprising customer interactions in order to create meaningful and lockstep customer engagements. Due to its ability to surface every marketing and sales activity driving an account's progression, Journey Events for HubSpot also provides sales teams a comprehensive look (both immediately and over time) at how an account is moving—what is working and what is helping to drive the account progression, including seeing every action alongside an account spike. This helps sellers plan and personalize outreach by identifying the optimal time to contact an account and tailor messaging based on the last action that may have had an effect.

"At a critical time when marketers across the board are being asked to do more with far less, RollWorks Journey Events for HubSpot stands out for its ability to help all go-to-market teams be more efficient with their ABM strategies," said Jodi Cerretani, RollWorks' head of Demand Generation. "Being able to see each and every marketing and sales activity that's driving account progression is huge. With that, for example, you won't send irrelevant messages in an email or waste money sending a gift to an account if it isn't ready. Instead, your organization can focus on what's working and foster a common language between sales and marketing."

RollWorks Journey Events, announced last Fall , pulls time-stamped events from an organization's tech stack—like meetings booked, opportunities generated, and SDR emails—and combines them with intent, engagement, and journey stage data from within the RollWorks platform to help marketing and sales teams visualize how their activities drive account progression to turn data into actionable insights. Journey Events for HubSpot brings the power of buyer journey stage data directly into the customer's existing CRM solution.

Said Justin Cooperman, VP of Product Management at RollWorks: "RollWorks is laser-focused on engagement quality innovation, and we are incredibly proud of our acceleration and momentum within the HubSpot ecosystem. With Journey Events for HubSpot, we've raised the bar on relevance and personalization between seller and prospect."

Throughout 2022, RollWorks has continued to deepen its commitment to adding more utility in its platform for HubSpot users. In June, the company launched a new ABM tool— Sales Insights for HubSpot —which uses data science to provide a 360-degree view of accounts throughout the buying journey, helping B2B marketers and sales teams to eliminate the guesswork and create more timely and efficient sales outreach.

And in April, the RollWorks ABM HubSpot App achieved a significant milestone for surpassing 500 installs (150% more than the nearest ABM competitor). The integration provides marketers with an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution to drive their account-based strategies by enabling teams of all sizes to identify high-fit, high-intent accounts and buyers, reach them efficiently, and measure impact.

If you're ready to experience the power ABM brings to your own inbound strategies, visit RollWork's website to learn more about the company's market-leading partnership with HubSpot . And don't miss RollWorks at HubSpot INBOUND® 22 in Boston this September!

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

