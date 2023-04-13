ROM COM FANS REJOICE: PASSIONFLIX ACQUIRES FAN FAVORITE ROMANTIC COMEDY "WALLBANGER"

ATLANTA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passionflix, the premium streaming service offering original movies and series adapted from bestselling romance books, announced today that it has picked up the rights to Alice Clayton's sexy, laugh-out-loud New York Times best selling romance novel Wallbanger. Passionflix Founder and CEO Tosca Musk is set to direct the film which goes into production this summer.

"I am so excited to bring Wallbanger to life on screen," said Musk. "This book is a favorite of mine and I am thrilled that Alice Clayton has entrusted Passionflix with her beloved story."

Wallbanger is a delicious mix of silly and steamy, an irresistible tale of exasperation at first sight. Set in San Francisco, Caroline is a young, single interior designer who has been without a boyfriend and without her 'O' for some time. She moves into a lovely apartment that seems perfect, only to be awakened nightly by her neighbor, the 'wallbanger.' The tension between them is as thick as the walls are thin and suddenly, Caroline is finding she may have discovered a whole new definition of neighborly.

"I can't believe it, but someone is finally crazy enough to take on the world of Wallbanger and all of the sexy ridiculous that comes along with it! I couldn't be happier to be partnering with Tosca and her team, creatives that truly understand and get on a cellular level how special these characters are," said Clayton. "A little over a decade ago, Banger Nation helped to redefine what a modern romance was. Now, we get to see these people come to life. To walk and talk, to laugh and woo, to banter and bang. And yeah, they're gonna peel some apples. Thank you Passionflix, for bringing the O."

Wallbanger will premiere exclusively on PASSIONFLIX in 2024.

