Romance and Imposter Scams Increasingly Targeting Military

USAA and the Federal Trade Commission Report an 80% increase in cases over two years

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the United States military are increasingly finding themselves the victims of identity theft and subjects of romance and imposter scams.

In 2021, the FBI received more than 25,000 reports of romance fraud complaints. The FTC announced that in the last five years, people have reported losing a staggering $1.2 billion to romance scams—more than any other FTC fraud category. Both USAA and the FTC say that the trend is rapidly expanding and have cited an 80% increase in the number of cases since 2020.

"Unfortunately, the military is somewhat of an easy target for these kinds of scams," said Stacey Nash, senior vice president and head of fraud management and central operations at USAA Federal Savings Bank. "Because they're often stationed overseas, it's very easy for the scammers to explain why they might need money or why they can't meet in person."

Some warning signs that you might be getting targeted by a scammer in a military romance or imposter scam include:

Asking you to send them money for food, housing, medical treatment or travel.

Saying that they've been cut off from their bank or that someone they love has misused their money.

Communicate that there is an emergency and need to get money quickly.

They tell you they cannot talk on the phone or on video for security reasons.

Ask you to purchase a luxury item like a laptop computer from a third party and send it to them.

In today's social media and online-driven world, it's easy to have your identity stolen and used for these types of scams, Army Col. Daniel Blackmon, Chief of Staff, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill knows this firsthand. Using stolen photos that he had posted on Twitter, thousands of scammers were pretending to be the Army officer and asking for money and other things of value.

"The military provides basic necessities like food and housing and we all can get access to our banks," said Blackmon "If people know that, then perhaps it will disrupt the idea behind the scam that troops are stuck without money, can't deposit their paycheck, or need help getting funds to a sick family member."

If you find that you've become the victim of an imposter or romance scam, there are several ways to report it:

Report the fake profile and contact the dating app you've been using immediately. There are fraud protocols on most apps.

Visit the Federal Trade Commission identity theft website at identitytheft.gov

Contact the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov

Call 877-ID-THEFT

If you are a soldier, follow guidance issued by the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Report the scam to your bank or financial institution immediately by using the number on the back of your debit card or statement. USAA members can call 877-782-7256.

