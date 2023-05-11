RomReal Limited: Voluntary offer to buy all RomReal Limited shares only from shareholders who own between 1 and including 1,000 shares

RomReal Limited (RomReal) as buyer, has in cooperation with DNB Markets, Registrars Section, decided to make a voluntary offer to all shareholders who own between 1 and including 1,000 shares. RomReal has 400 shareholders and the 20 largest own about 95%. Of the 400 shareholders, 257 shareholders own between 1-1,000 shares, representing about 0.15% of the 41,367,783 outstanding shares. The purpose of this voluntary offer is to provide these shareholders an opportunity to sell without transactions costs. In addition In 2022, RomReal was only traded during 141 of the 233 days Euronext Oslo was open for trading. The price offered is NOK 2.43 per share. This in line with the VWAP over the last 30 days and a 10% premium to the VWAP over the last 120 days. The voluntary offer period is between the 11-25th of May 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

