01.01.2022 08:00:00
RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Gronskag
Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 30 December 2021, purchased
5,123 shares at NOK 1.95 each in RomReal Ltd.
Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding
companies 5,174,611 shares in RomReal Ltd.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".
