RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 3 January 2022, purchased

96,823 shares at NOK 1.87 each in RomReal Ltd.



Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding

companies 5,271,434 shares in RomReal Ltd.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".