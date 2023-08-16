Ron Storn Joins Truckstop as Chief People and Culture Officer

Industry Veteran to Drive People-Centric Initiatives in Support of Growth and Customer Success

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop is pleased to announce Ron Storn is joining the leadership team as Chief People and Culture Officer. In this pivotal role, Storn will be instrumental in shaping and advancing the people and organizational capabilities that underpin the company's strategic priorities.

Storn brings over two decades of strategic HR leadership to Truckstop. His career spans prestigious roles at Fortune 500 companies, where he has driven transformative people strategies that align with business objectives. Most recently, Storn served as the Chief People and Business Operations Officer at Booster, a dynamic last-mile mobile energy provider for fleets, businesses and consumers. Prior to that, he played a pivotal role as the Chief People Officer at Motive, a hyper-growth startup dedicated to modernizing the transportation industry.

"I am privileged and excited to join Truckstop and look forward to supporting the continued growth of the business," said Storn. "I am eager to work alongside our talented team to further enhance our people and organizational capabilities, enabling us to better serve our customers and drive the company's strategic vision."

"Ron's in-depth experience as an HR and business leader as well as his extensive knowledge of organizational design and development are just some of the reasons why we are excited to have him at Truckstop," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "His role is crucial to help further deliver on our growth strategy and our unwavering commitment to our customer's success."

Storn's distinguished career also includes roles at prominent tech giants such as Facebook, Google, and Lyft, where he played an integral part in nurturing exceptional company cultures and driving workforce growth. His expertise in organizational transformation, talent acquisition, and human resources aligns perfectly with Truckstop's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment.

With his vast experience, Storn is poised to lead Truckstop's people-centric initiatives, ensuring that the company's workforce remains a driving force behind its continued success.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

