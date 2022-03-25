RONALD S. LAUDER ANNOUNCES JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUNDREDS OF UKRAINIAN AND RUSSIAN REFUGEES EXPECTED TO ARRIVE IN ISRAEL

The Lauder Employment Center in the Negev Is Preparing to Help Find Jobs in Israel's Burgeoning South

BEER SHEVA, Israel, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by Jewish National Fund-USA, the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev has placed thousands of Jewish and Arab Israelis in good-paying jobs since its founding in 2016 by Ronald S. Lauder.

As Israel is preparing for an increase in expected immigrants to arrive from Russia, Ukraine, and other countries experiencing violence and upheaval through war – the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev is preparing to play an essential role in providing them with job opportunities.

Mr. Lauder issued the following statement: "Peace through stability and prosperity. Immigrants to Israel and refugees from areas in conflict should be welcomed with comfort and opportunity. For those who need them, jobs can serve to comfort and unite in a time of frightening uncertainty, and we are here to support and assist."

To help pave a path for relief, the Lauder Employment Center works with embassies, refugee, settlement and immigration groups, housing organizations, and language specialists in Israel - in connection with those in Ukraine, Russia, and other Eastern European countries – to prepare to receive families.

The Negev and Galilee are among Israel's fastest-growing areas, with water, infrastructure, health care, education, and tech companies that have helped lead a boom that has made Israel's economy a model for the region. Job growth in this region has also helped forge ties between Arabs and Jews, and whose prospects helped draw moderate Arab nations into the growing Abraham Accords, which stresses peace through trade.

Ronald S. Lauder established the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev. He also serves as President of the World Jewish Congress and Chair-Emeritus of Jewish National Fund-USA. His vision and belief are that the future of Israel, and its prosperity, are in the Galilee and Negev regions.

